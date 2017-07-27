FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 天前
BRIEF-Vocera Communications posts Q2 revenue of $38.5 million
2017年7月27日 / 晚上8点37分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Vocera Communications posts Q2 revenue of $38.5 million

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Vocera Communications Inc

* Vocera Communications Inc - total revenue of $38.5 million for q2 of 2017, an increase of 23%

* Vocera communications inc qtrly gaap loss per share of $0.26

* Vocera communications inc qtrly non-gaap loss per share of $ 0.03

* Vocera communications inc - for full-year 2017, company expects revenue between $157 million and $162 million

* Vocera communications inc sees full-year 2017 gaap loss per share between $ 0.74 and $ 0.56

* Vocera communications inc sees full-year 2017 non-gaap net income per share to be between $0.08 and $0.22

* Vocera communications inc - for q3 of 2017, company expects revenue between $40.0 million and $42.0 million

* Vocera communications inc - for q3 of 2017, company expects a gaap loss per share between $ 0.15 and $ 0.10

* Vocera communications inc - for q3 of 2017, company expects non-gaap net income per share to be between $0.06 and $0.11 Source text - bit.ly/2vNGsEi Further company coverage:

