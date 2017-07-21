FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 天前
BRIEF-Volaris reports Q2 results
图片Reuters TV
2017年7月21日 / 上午11点12分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Volaris reports Q2 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports second quarter 2017 results: 26 pct adjusted EBITDAR margin.

* Q2 revenue rose 16.6 percent to Ps. 5.982 billion

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - ‍total operating revenues reached ps.5,982 million for Q2, an increase of 16.6 pct year over year​

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - ‍total operating revs per ASM Ps.128.9 cents for Q2, at same level than same period of previous year​

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv qtrly loss per ADS $‍0.29​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

