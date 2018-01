Jan 12 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc:

* VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 15.5 PERCENT TO $288.5 MILLION

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 11.3 PERCENT

* - Q4 GROSS MARGIN PERCENTAGE OF 16.5%, DOWN 14 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82

* VOLT INFORMATION -IN QUARTER, RECEIVED $5 MILLION IN NET CASH AS PART OF EARLY PAYMENT OF NOTE, SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH NEWNET COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: