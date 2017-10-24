BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc

* Volt Information Sciences enters into agreement to sell quality assurance testing unit of VMC for $66.4 million

* Volt Information Sciences - ‍sale will not include call center services unit of company’s technology outsourcing services and solutions segment

* Volt Information Sciences Inc - ‍sale is conditioned upon Keywords’ satisfaction of a financing contingency to fund purchase price​

* Volt Information Sciences - ‍upon deal closing,Volt's current financing agreement with PNC Bank will require $25 million paydown of our outstanding debt​