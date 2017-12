Dec 4 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* VORNADO ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION 5.25% SERIES M CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED SHARES

* VORNADO REALTY - ‍PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF $300 MILLION PERPETUAL 5.25% SERIES M CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED SHARES, AT A PRICE OF $25.00 PER SHARE​