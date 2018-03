BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust Says On Feb 16, The New York City Tax Appeals Tribunal Issued A Decision Against A Subsidiary Of Co - SEC Filing

March 2 (Reuters) - Vornado Realty Trust:

* VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS ON FEB 16, THE NEW YORK CITY TAX APPEALS TRIBUNAL ISSUED A DECISION AGAINST A SUBSIDIARY OF CO - SEC FILING

* VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS ON FEB 16, THE NEW YORK CITY TAX APPEALS TRIBUNAL ALSO ASSESSED ADDITIONAL NEW YORK CITY REAL PROPERTY TRANSFER TAXES

* VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS TRIBUNAL’S FEB 16 DECISION REVERSED A JAN 2017 DETERMINATION THAT THE NEW YORK CITY REAL PROPERTY TRANSFER TAXES WERE NOT DUE

* VORNADO REALTY TRUST SAYS DUE TO TRIBUNAL'S DECISION, CO ESTIMATES RECORDING EXPENSE IN QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31 OF $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE