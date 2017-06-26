BRIEF-Voxx International to sell its Hirschmann car communication antenna and tuner business

June 26 (Reuters) - Voxx International Corp

* Voxx International corporation announces definitive agreement with TE connectivity to sell its Hirschmann car communication antenna and tuner business

* Voxx International Corp - under terms of stock purchase agreement, TE connectivity will acquire Hirschmann for an enterprise value of 148.5 million euro

* Voxx International Corp - under terms of agreement, Voxx International will phase out Voxxhirschmann name over a period of two years

* Voxx International - entered definitive agreement to sell Hirschmann car communication gmbh and its worldwide subsidiaries to a subsidiary of te connectivity

* Voxx International Corp - Voxx International (Germany) GMBH is selling entity in this transaction.

* Voxx International - will continue to operate in automotive industry and retain its ongoing oem business is not part of this transaction through Voxxhirschmann

* Voxx International Corp - will also continue its automotive aftermarket business through its proprietary brands and 3(rd)-party distribution agreements

* Voxx International Corp - Wells Fargo securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to voxx international on transaction.