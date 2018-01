Jan 23 (Reuters) - Voyager Therapeutics Inc:

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE OF INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR VY-AADC FOR ADVANCED PARKINSON’S DISEASE

* VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC - CONTINUE TO PLAN TO DOSE FIRST PATIENT IN PIVOTAL PHASE 2-3 PROGRAM FOR ADVANCED PARKINSON‘S DISEASE DURING Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: