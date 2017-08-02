FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.41
2017年8月2日 / 晚上9点38分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-vTv Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.41

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - vTv Therapeutics Inc

* vTv Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents as of june 30, 2017 were $32.5 million compared to $45.2 million as of March 31, 2017​

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍expects cash, cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations through to early 2018​

* vTv Therapeutics Inc - ‍expected to report top-line results from part A and B of steadfast study in early 2018 and late 2018, respectively​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

