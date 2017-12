Dec 21 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO SAYS ON DECEMBER 17, CO ENTERED INTO A SIX-MONTH UNSECURED TERM LOAN NOTE WITH BANK OF AMERICA - SEC FILING

* VULCAN MATERIALS CO - PURSUANT TO TERM LOAN NOTE, CO IS ENTITLED TO BORROW, ON OR PRIOR TO DEC 31, 2017, UP TO $350 MILLION IN A SINGLE ADVANCE