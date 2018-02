BRIEF-Vulcan Materials Reports Q4 EPS $2.43 From Cont Ops

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co:

* VULCAN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.43 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY SHIPMENTS INCREASED 7 PERCENT TO 46 MILLION TONS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 12 PERCENT TO $977 MILLION

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WERE $0.74

* SEES 2018 SAME-STORE AGGREGATES SHIPMENT GROWTH OF 4 TO 6 PERCENT AND AGGREGATES PRICING GROWTH OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT

* PLAN FOR $350 MILLION IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPEX DURING 2018, INCLUDING DEVELOPMENT OF STRATEGIC QUARRY SITES

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BILLION

* RECORDED AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $314 MILLION IN Q4

* Q4 TAX BENEFIT INCLUDES $268 MILLION OF NET TAX BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.74, REVENUE VIEW $932.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.40 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EPS GROWTH OF MORE THAN 30 PERCENT EXPECTED IN 2018

* EPS GROWTH OF MORE THAN 30 PERCENT EXPECTED IN 2018

* VULCAN MATERIALS SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS