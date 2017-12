BRIEF-Vuzix enters into supply agreement with Toshiba Information Equipment Co

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp:

* VUZIX CORP - ‍ON DEC 6, CO ENTERED INTO SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TOSHIBA INFORMATION EQUIPMENT CO LTD​

* VUZIX CORP - CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION UNDER SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO COMMENCE IN Q1 OF 2018

* VUZIX - AGREED TO SELL PRODUCT EXCLUSIVELY TO TOSHIBA FOR UP TO 12 MONTHS, SUBJECT TO TOSHIBA‘S SUBMITTING MINIMUM OF $5 MILLION OF PURCHASE ORDERS

* VUZIX CORP - SUPPLY AGREEMENT HAS A THREE YEAR TERM, SUBJECT TO EARLIER TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS SET FORTH THEREIN

* VUZIX CORP SAYS PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO WILL SELL TO TOSHIBA AND ITS AFFILIATES COMPANY‘S SMART GLASSES PRODUCT

* VUZIX - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, PRODUCT TO BE CO-BRANDED AS TOSHIBA PRODUCT, POWERED BY VUZIX

* VUZIX CORP - ‍UNDER AGREEMENT, PRODUCT IS EXPECTED TO BE SOLD ON A GLOBAL BASIS BY TOSHIBA BY THEIR TOSHIBA CLIENT SOLUTIONS GROUP​ Source text: [reut.rs/2Aj9CRv] Further company coverage: