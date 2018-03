March 1 (Reuters) - VZ HOLDING AG:

* FY OPERATING REVENUES GREW 10.3 % IN COMPARISON TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 260.2 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT GREW LESS STRONGLY AT 3.2 % AND REACHED CHF 86.8 MILLION

* PROPOSES A DIVIDEND OF CHF 4.35 PER SHARE

* BROADER CLIENT BASE AND HIGHER VOLUMES INDICATE THAT REVENUES AND NET PROFIT WILL CONTINUE TO GROW IN CURRENT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)