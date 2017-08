July 7 (Reuters) - VZ HOLDING AG:

* PHILIPP MARTI RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND RETIRES AS A MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT AND CFO AS OF 1 OCTOBER 2017

* RAFAEL PFAFFEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS HIS SUCCESSOR BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS