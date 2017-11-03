FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-W. P. Carey says CEO Mark Decesaris to retire
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
深度分析
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
国际财经
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月3日 / 中午11点37分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-W. P. Carey says CEO Mark Decesaris to retire

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - W. P. Carey Inc

* Mark J. Decesaris to retire as CEO of W. P. Carey at year end; Jason E. Fox named as successor

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍John J. Park, director of strategy and capital markets, will succeed Fox as president​

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍Jason E. Fox, current president of W. P. Carey, will succeed Decesaris as CEO

* W. P. Carey Inc - ‍Mark J. Decesaris will retire as chief executive officer and a member of board of directors, effective December 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below