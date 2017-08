June 7 (Reuters) - W. R. Berkley Corp

* Formation of two independent operating units, Berkley Entertainment & Sports and Berkley Environmental

* W. R. Berkley Corp - berkley entertainment & sports will continue to be led by cindy broschart

* W. R. Berkley Corp - berkley environmental will remain under direction of kenneth berger, president of berkley environmental Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: