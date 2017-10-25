BRIEF-W. R. Grace reports third quarter 2017 results

Oct 25 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co
* Grace reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $429.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $409.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.36 to $3.41
* Sees FY 2017 sales up about 6 to 7 percent
* w. r. Grace & Co - hurricane events had an “unfavorable” impact on sales and operating income in quarter of about $7 million and $4 million, respectively
* w. r. Grace & Co - hurricane events had an "unfavorable" impact on sales and operating income in quarter of about $7 million and $4 million, respectively