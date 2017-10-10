FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-W W Grainger says entered into five-year syndicated revolving credit facility agreement - SEC filing ​
2017年10月10日

BRIEF-W W Grainger says entered into five-year syndicated revolving credit facility agreement - SEC filing ​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc

* W W grainger - ‍on October 6, 2017, co, as borrower, entered into a five-year syndicated revolving credit facility agreement- SEC filing ​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍pursuant to credit facility,co, units may obtain loans on revolving basis amount not exceeding U.S. dollar equivalent of $750 million​

* W W Grainger Inc - credit facility replaces the co’s former $900 million unsecured revolving credit facility, dated as of August 22, 2013 - SEC filing‍​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍credit facility is unsecured and repayable at maturity on October 6, 2022 ​ Source text: (bit.ly/2g9jRPx) Further company coverage:

