FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-W W Grainger sees FY 2017 EPS of $10.40 to $10.90
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 下午3点54分 / 更新于 15 小时前

BRIEF-W W Grainger sees FY 2017 EPS of $10.40 to $10.90

1 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc:

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $10.60 to $11.80

* Says for full year 2017 sales guidance of 1.5 to 2.5 percent growth and earnings per share guidance of $10.40 to $10.90​

* Says ‍for full year 2018, co is forecasting sales growth of 3 percent to 7 percent and earnings per share of $10.60 to $11.80​

* Says ‍reiterated longer term operating margin target of 12 to 13 percent in 2019, excluding items​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $11.04, revenue view $10.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below