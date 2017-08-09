FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 天前
BRIEF-Wabash National Corporation to acquire Supreme Industries
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月9日 / 凌晨1点08分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Wabash National Corporation to acquire Supreme Industries

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp-

* Wabash National Corporation announces agreement to acquire Supreme Industries Inc

* Wabash National Corp - deal will be accretive in first full calendar year after close

* Says purchase price is expected to be funded by a combination of notes and cash.

* Wabash National Corp - expects to deliver at least $20 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by 2021

* Wabash National would acquire all of outstanding shares of supreme in a cash tender offer for $21 per share

* Deal for an equity value of $364 million and an enterprise value of $342 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below