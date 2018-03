March 9 (Reuters) - Wabco Holdings Inc:

* WABCO HOLDINGS INC - APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 - SEC FILING

* WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2FDKtmc) Further company coverage: