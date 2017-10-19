BRIEF-WABCO Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share of $1.30

Oct 19 (Reuters) - WABCO Holdings Inc

* WABCO reports Q3 2017 results; continues to strongly outperform global commercial vehicle market; raises guidance for 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 sales $827.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $752.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* WABCO Holdings Inc - ‍raises reported diluted EPS guidance for full-year 2017 to now range from $5.95 to $6.10​

* WABCO Holdings Inc - ‍raises sales guidance for full-year 2017 to now range from $3,250 million to $3,300 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.34, revenue view $3.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S