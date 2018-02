BRIEF-Wabtec Preliminary Q4 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.55

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* WABTEC ANNOUNCES ESTIMATE OF TAX REFORM IMPACT, PRELIMINARY 2017 4Q RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* Q4 REVENUE $1.1 BILLION

* SEES Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.90 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* WABTEC - NET IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM IN Q4 IS EXPECTED TO BE AN EXPENSE OF ABOUT $3 MILLION, OR ABOUT 4 CENTS PER DILUTED SHARE

* WABTEC - Q4 GAAP EARNINGS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE EXPENSES OF ABOUT $55 MILLION, OR ABOUT 57 CENTS SHARE, FOR REPATRIATION OF EARNINGS

* WABTEC - Q4 GAAP EARNINGS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE BENEFIT OF ABOUT $52 MILLION, OR ABOUT 53 CENTS SHARE, FROM REDUCED DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES

* WABTEC- AT YEAR-END, COMPANY HAD A MULTI-YEAR BACKLOG OF ABOUT $4.6 BILLION, 2 PERCENT HIGHER THAN AT END OF Q3

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95, REVENUE VIEW $999.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WABTEC - Q4 GAAP EARNINGS ALSO EXPECTED TO INCLUDE CONTRACT ADJUSTMENTS OF ABOUT $24 MILLION, OR ABOUT 18 CENTS PER DILUTED SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: