BRIEF-Wabtec Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.90 Excluding Items

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp :

* WABTEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR 2017 4Q AND FULL YEAR, ISSUES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 SALES ROSE 42 PERCENT TO $1.08 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.90 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.51

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $4.1 BILLION

* WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES - ‍EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN Q1 2018 TO BE SIMILAR TO ADJUSTED EPS IN Q4 OF 2017​

* WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES - ‍DURING QUARTER, COMPANY‘S TOTAL, MULTI-YEAR BACKLOG INCREASED 2 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q3, TO A RECORD $4.6 BILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.92, REVENUE VIEW $1.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.95, REVENUE VIEW $4.06 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S