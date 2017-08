Aug 10 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc-

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc announces July 31, 2017 assets under management

* Waddell & REED FINANCIAL-‍reported preliminary assets under management of $81.2 billion for month ended July 31, 2017, compared to $80.4 billion on June 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: