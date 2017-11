Nov 22 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc announces changes to executive leadership team

* Waddell & Reed Financial Inc - ‍ Brent Bloss, who has served as CFO of co since March 2014, will be promoted to role of chief operating officer

* ‍ waddell & Reed Financial-‍board intends to appoint Benjamin Clouse as CFO to succeed Brent​ Bloss in 2018​