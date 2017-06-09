FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Waddell & reed financial Inc. announces assets under management
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月9日

BRIEF-Waddell & reed financial Inc. announces assets under management

June 9 (Reuters) - Waddell & Reed Financial Inc

* Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. announces assets under management

* Assets under management were $81.5 billion on June 8, an increase of 0.5% quarter to date

* ‍Reported preliminary AUM of $80.9 billion for month ended May 31, 2017, compared to $81.1 billion on March 31, 2017​

* ‍Purpose of release is to clarify flow data during quarter in light of reported industry data​

* ‍"Have not yet finalized assets under management as of may 31, 2017"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

