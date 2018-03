BRIEF-Wageworks Files For Non-Timely 10-K

March 2 (Reuters) - Wageworks Inc:

* WAGEWORKS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* WAGEWORKS - CONCLUDED CO HAS MATERIAL WEAKNESS IN INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING AS OF DEC 31, 2017

* WAGEWORKS - AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD CONDUCTING INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF CO’S INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING IN FISCAL 2016 AND 2017

* WAGEWORKS SAYS MATERIAL WEAKNESS IS RELATED TO MANAGING CHANGE AND ASSESSING RISK IN AREAS OF NON-ROUTINE AND COMPLEX TRANSACTIONS