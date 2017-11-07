FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 上午11点18分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Wajax reports Q3 earnings per share of C$0.46

1 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Wajax Corp:

* Reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue rose 4 percent to C$299 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 2017 backlog was $170.3 million, an increase of $10.6 million, or 7 percent, from Q2 2017 backlog of $159.7 million​

* Q3 ‍inventories of $333.0 million increased $27.9 million from Q2 2017 inventories of $305.1 million​

* Continues to anticipate adjusted net earnings for 2017 will increase compared to 2016 adjusted net earnings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below