BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln

June 16 (Reuters) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc

* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online

* Wal Mart - deal for $310 million in cash

* Wal Mart - following closing, andy dunn, founder and CEO of bonobos will report to Marc Lore, president and CEO of Wal Mart U.S. Ecommerce

* Wal Mart - digitally-native vertical brands will be offered on jet.com & possibly other walmart brands over time, & include bonobos and recently-acquired Modcloth