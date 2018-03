BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Appoints James Kehoe Global Chief Financial Officer

March 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE APPOINTS JAMES KEHOE GLOBAL CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - ‍KEHOE PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND BOARD DIRECTOR OF TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED​

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - ‍KEHOE TAKES OVER FROM GEORGE FAIRWEATHER​

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - KEHOE WILL SUCCEED GEORGE FAIRWEATHER

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - ‍FAIRWEATHER TO SERVE AS SENIOR ADVISOR TO CEO STEFANO PESSINA FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT AND FINANCE​

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - ‍APPOINTMENT OF JAMES KEHOE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1​