12 天前
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance comments on 340B program
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月24日 / 中午11点43分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance comments on 340B program

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Walgreens boots alliance comments on 340B program

* Walgreens- In first nine months of 2017, prescriptions related to 340B program was less than 1 percent of retail pharmacy USA division prescription volume

* Retail Pharmacy USA division has around 1,200 340B contracts

* Walgreens- If 340B proposed changes had been in place for 9 months ended may, proforma impact on adjusted gross profit for retail pharmacy USA would have been less than 0.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

