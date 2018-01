Jan 8 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - EXPECTS TO OBTAIN CASH TAX BENEFIT IN EXCESS OF $200 MILLION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, DUE TO ENACTED U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC - U.S. TAX LEGISLATION EXPECTED TO FAVORABLY IMPACT CO'S ADJUSTED EPS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 BY BETWEEN 30 AND 35 CENTS