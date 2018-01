BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance Reports Q1 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.81

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q1 SALES $30.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $30.47 BILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.28

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - ‍RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL HAD Q1 SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 4.1 PERCENT FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER​

* - RETAIL PHARMACY USA HAD Q1 SALES OF $22.5 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 8.9 PERCENT OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-RAISES LOWER END OF GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 BY 5 CENTS PER SHARE, SEES ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS/SHARE OF $5.45 TO $5.70

* - QTRLY SALES IN COMPARABLE STORES INCREASED 4.7 PERCENT COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO FOR RETAIL PHARMACY USA

* WALGREENS - ‍ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 0.7 % COMPARED WITH YEAR-AGO QUARTER FOR RETAIL PHARMACY INTERNATIONAL​

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS GUIDANCE DOES NOT TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY IMPACT FROM RECENT U.S. TAX LEGISLATION

* - CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO CLOSE ABOUT 600 STORES AND RELATED ASSETS OVER AN 18-MONTH PERIOD BEGINNING IN SPRING 2018​

* WALGREENS - CLOSURE OF ABOUT 600 STORES,RELATED ASSETS TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED PRE-TAX CHARGES TO CO‘S GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS OF ABOUT $450 MILLION​

* WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE - COST SAVINGS FROM PROGRAM TO OPTIMIZE LOCATIONS STILL ANTICIPATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MILLION PER YEAR