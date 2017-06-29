FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports qtrly EPS $1.07
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 上午11点27分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports qtrly EPS $1.07

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per share $1.33

* Qtrly GAAP diluted net earnings per share $1.07

* Share repurchase program for up to $5 billion of company's shares prior to program's expiration on 31 august 2018

* Qtrly sales increase 2.1 percent to $30.1 billion

* Company raises lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2017 by 8 cents per share

* Qtrly,on constant currency basis, comparable store sales up 0.2 percent compared with year-ago for retail pharmacy international

* Qtrly retail pharmacy USA sales in comparable stores increased 3.7 percent compared with same quarter a year ago

* Now anticipates 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.98 to $5.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $29.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below