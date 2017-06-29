BRIEF-Walgreens Boots Alliance reports qtrly EPS $1.07

June 29 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

* Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per share $1.33

* Qtrly GAAP diluted net earnings per share $1.07

* Share repurchase program for up to $5 billion of company's shares prior to program's expiration on 31 august 2018

* Qtrly sales increase 2.1 percent to $30.1 billion

* Company raises lower end of its guidance for fiscal year 2017 by 8 cents per share

* Qtrly,on constant currency basis, comparable store sales up 0.2 percent compared with year-ago for retail pharmacy international

* Qtrly retail pharmacy USA sales in comparable stores increased 3.7 percent compared with same quarter a year ago

* Now anticipates 2017 adjusted diluted net earnings per share of $4.98 to $5.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $29.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S