BRIEF-Walgreens expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid deal of over $300 mln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc:

* Restated purchase agreement with Rite Aid replaces one in June, which included 2,186 stores, related assets for $5.18 billion

* Does not expect deal to have a significant impact to adjusted earnings per share in its fiscal year ending 31 August 2018​

* Company expects to realize annual synergies from new Rite Aid transaction of more than $300 million​

* Due to expected timing of store purchases under amended agreement, co does not expect impact to adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year ending 31 Aug. 2018​