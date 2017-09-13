FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop and Walker & Dunlop LLC enters into second amended and restated warehousing credit and security agreement
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 晚上8点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Walker & Dunlop and Walker & Dunlop LLC enters into second amended and restated warehousing credit and security agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc

* Walker & Dunlop - On September 11, 2017 co and Walker & Dunlop LLC entered into second amended and restated warehousing credit and security agreement

* Walker & Dunlop Inc - ‍Warehousing agreement amended and restated borrower’s existing $650 million warehouse line with PNC - SEC filing​

* Walker & Dunlop Inc- Warehousing agreement provides for a $500 million committed warehouse line that matures on September 10, 2018

* Walker & Dunlop-As per amendment, unit has right to request 1 or more incremental increases to warehouse line to maximum credit limit of $800 million Source text: [bit.ly/2w9TZtr]

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below