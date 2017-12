Dec 6 (Reuters) - Walker & Dunlop Inc:

* FINANCING FOR $42.4 MILLION, FIVE-PROPERTY PORTFOLIO IN NEW YORK AND MICHIGAN ARRANGED BY WALKER & DUNLOP

* WALKER & DUNLOP INC - STRUCTURED FINANCING FOR A PORTFOLIO OF 5 AFFORDABLE FREDDIE MAC LOANS ON BEHALF OF STONEBRIDGE GLOBAL PARTNERS