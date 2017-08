Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walker Innovation Inc

* Walker Innovation announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Walker Innovation Inc - ‍as of June 30, 2017, Walker Innovation had $25.3 million in cash​

* Walker Innovation Inc - ‍for Q2 ended June 30, 2017, co reported no revenue versus total revenue of $0.4 million in prior-year period​