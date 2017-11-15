BRIEF-‍Wallenstam issues bonds for SEK 1,750 mln

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Wallenstam Ab
* Wallenstam issues bonds for SEK 1,750 million
* Carried out a bond issue, divided into three loans, of SEK 1,750 million in total
* Wallenstam AB says third loan of SEK 250 million runs for five years with a floating interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 140 basis points
* Bonds will be used for future investments and restructuring of loan portfolio
* Bond issue has first loan of SEK 850 million runs for three years with a fixed interest rate of 0.875 percent
* Second loan of SEK 650 million runs for three years with a floating interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 100 basis points