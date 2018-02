Feb 8 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc :

* WALMART - BOARD APPOINTED SARAH FRIAR, CFO OF SQUARE INC, AS NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO CO'S BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text: (bit.ly/2nVr1GL) Further company coverage: