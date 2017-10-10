FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walmart says on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 晚上6点41分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Walmart says on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays

2 分钟阅读

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Walmart Stores Inc

* CEO at investor meeting- “in future, think we can stock some of our customers’ homes like we stock our stores” ‍​

* CEO at investor meeting- think vast majority of grocery shopping will be done in stores for a long time to come‍​

* Executive- expect us ecommerce growth to slow a little to overlap Jet.com acquisition for this year, but to be about 40 percent

* CFO - instituting a zero-based budgeting system in different parts of organization

* Redesigning website and delivery boxes to be more modern

* Over next couple of yrs, will see smartcart technology on jet.com migrating to walmart.com

* Attracting more premium brands to Jet.com, positioning it as being more geared towards urbane, affluent millennials

* Launching new memebership signup process this year, new process takes about 40 seconds

* Narrowing our target member, “attempted to serve too many types of small retailers”

* 95 percent of purchases happening are for home

* Have nearly 50 pickup towers in stores, on track for 100 pickup towers for holidays Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below