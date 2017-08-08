BRIEF-Walt Disney CEO calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "major strategic shift"

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* Walt Disney Co says new direct ESPN service will be available to consumers in early 2018 - conf call

* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger calls end of distribution agreement with Netflix "a major strategic shift in how we distribute content" - conf call

* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger - "these announcements mark the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company"- conf call

* Walt Disney co says increased ownership of Disneyland Paris to 100 percent- conf call

* Walt Disney says Disney-branded app will have Disney and Pixar films; disposition of Marvel, Lucas and Star Wars films not determined yet Further company coverage: