BRIEF-Walt Disney Co posts Q4 adj. earnings per share $1.07
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
中国华信能源将与俄油研究在海南建设石化工厂的可行性
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月9日 / 晚上9点13分 / 更新于 18 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co

* The Walt Disney Company reports fourth quarter and full year earnings for fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share $1.07 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - qtrly revenue $ 12,779 million versus $13,142 million

* Walt Disney Co - ‍parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 6 pct to $4.7 billion​

* Q4 revenue view $13.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney Co - media networks revenues for the quarter decreased 3 pct to $5.5 billion‍​

* Walt Disney Co - ‍studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 21 pct to $1.4 billion​

* Walt Disney Co - operating income at cable networks decreased $15 million to $1.2 billion for the quarter‍​

* Walt Disney - ‍as result of hurricane Irma, Walt Disney World Resort was closed for 2 days, co canceled 3 cruise itineraries and shortened 2 others​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

