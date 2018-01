Jan 12 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* WALT DISNEY CO SAYS CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROBERT A. IGER‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $36.3 MILLION VERSUS $43.9 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* WALT DISNEY SAYS CFO CHRISTINE MCCARTHY‍​'S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $8.95 MILLION VERSUS $10.2 MILLION IN 2016