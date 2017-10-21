FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp reaches agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders
2017年10月21日 / 凌晨1点29分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management Corp reaches agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders

2 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp :

* Walter Investment Management Corp reaches agreement with term lenders and senior noteholders on financial restructuring

* Walter Investment - ‍ entered into restructuring support agreement with holders of above 50% by principal amount of co’s 7.875pct senior notes due 2021​

* ‍plans to implement terms of rsas by soliciting votes on a pre-packaged chapter 11 plan of reorganization​

* ‍through transactions, co expects to reduce its outstanding corporate debt as of June 30, 2017 by approximately $700 million

* Walter Investment Management - following solicitation, will voluntarily file pre-packaged plan of reorganization under chapter 11 in late november

* Walter Investment Management - ‍ operating entities, including ditech financial and reverse mortgage solutions are expected to remain out of chapter 11​

* ‍believes it has ample liquidity to support its businesses and costs of restructuring​

* Walter Investment Management - ‍under plan for reorganization , it is intended that only holding company will file for reorganization under chapter 11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

