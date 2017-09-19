FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says co entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank
2017年9月19日

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management says co entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp - on September 13, Walter Investment Management Corp entered into a commitment letter with Barclays Bank PLC - SEC filing

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍Barclays has committed to provide company with an upsize of facilities with a maximum increase amount of $300 million

* Walter Investment Management Corp - company may effectuate upsize as an increase of up to $150 million to Ditech facility and up to $150 mln to RMS facility

* Walter Investment Management Corp - ‍conjunction with any amendment to effectuate upsize, termination date of facilities will be extended to Aug 25, 2018​ Source text: [bit.ly/2xvGcx3] Further company coverage:

