FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walter Investment, units enter commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
中国财经
小米进军西班牙 重启全球业务雄心
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
深度分析
独家：外资银行卡公司进军中国遭遇合资阻碍--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 晚上11点03分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Walter Investment, units enter commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital

1 分钟阅读

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp:

* ‍On November 6, co with units entered commitment letter with Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Capital llc - SEC filing​

* Letter regarding terms of DIP Warehouse Master Refinancing Agreement,DIP guarantees relating to DIP Warehouse Facility Agreements​

* ‍DIP Warehouse Facilities provide that during chapter 11 case,up to $750 million will be available to fund Ditech’s origination business​

* ‍DIP Warehouse Facilities will provide that during chapter 11 case, up to $800 million will be available to RMS​

* ‍DIP facilities will provide, during chapter 11, upto $550 million to finance receivables related to Ditech’s servicing activities​

* ‍Lenders under DIP facilities agreed to provide Ditech,through pendency of chapter 11, upto $1.35 billion in trading capacity for Ditech​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2iBl1Af) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below