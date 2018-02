BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal Launches Proposed Offering Of $125 Mln Of Additional 8% Senior Secured Notes

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc:

* WARRIOR MET COAL LAUNCHES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $125 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL 8.00% SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* WARRIOR MET COAL - TO USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO PAY ONE OR MORE DIVIDENDS OF UP TO $350 MILLION TO STOCKHOLDERS ON A PRO RATA BASIS