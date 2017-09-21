FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal receives favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月21日 / 晚上9点50分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Warrior Met Coal receives favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Warrior Met Coal Inc

* Warrior Met Coal receives favorable IRS Private Letter Ruling

* Says company now expects its Federal NOLs to total approximately $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion

* Warrior Met Coal-‍Expects to make year-to-date adjustment in Q3 results to reflect change in application of Section 382 in computing income tax expense​

* Warrior Met Coal Inc - IRS has issued PLR that favorably impacts co’s analysis of ability to utilize NOL carryforwards for Federal Income Tax purposes​

* Warrior Met Coal - ‍Expects net operating loss carryforwards​ (NOLs) will be less than previous amounts due to change in application of Section 382 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

